Govt. to develop three schools as model institutions: CM

The government has decided to develop three of its schools as model institutions under the corporate social responsibility programme, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Wednesday.

Participating in a conclave on “Evolution of new age teaching — challenges and opportunities,” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Chief Minister said the Education Department would work in tandem with CII to develop model government schools. Two would be in Puducherry and the other one in Karaikal.

Complimenting the Education Department for the steps taken to improve the academic performance of children, the Chief Minister said the pass percentage in Class 10 and 12 had increased in the last two years. While the pass percentage in 2018 was 88, it was 95 last academic year. In Plus Two, the pass percentage increased from 73.7 to 85.6 during the same period, he said.

Hits out at L-G

Taking a dig at the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister said the government was able to achieve much in all fields despite hindrances from certain quarters. “Several industries want to set up factories. But when we sought sanction from the Lt. Governor to transfer land, she referred the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs causing unnecessary delay,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan said the responsibility of teachers was to prepare children face a competitive world.

Development Commissioner A. Anbarasu, Director of Education Department Rudra Goud, Chairman of CII Puducherry M Kalaiichelvan participated in the event.

Officials from the Education Department and teachers from government schools attended the conclave.