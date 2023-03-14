ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to add 23, 000 more women to beneficiary list for ₹1,000 monthly assistance, says CM

March 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The file has already been submitted, says Rangasamy in the Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy addressing the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 23, 000 more women in the age group 21 to 55 years in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will soon be eligible for a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Winding up the discussion on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to Lt. Governor’s address, the Chief Minister said around 13,000 women have started getting the assistance. “We have identified 23,000 more women in the category who are not enlisted for any other pension scheme. The file has already been submitted. The identified beneficiaries will soon get the assistance,” he added.

The government was committed to implementing all promises made to the electorate and those announced in the budget. Steps were being taken to revive the textile mills and entities under the cooperative sector, he said.

On the textile mills, the government was considering various options. It had already decided to hand over the defunct Pondicherry Cooperative Spinning Mills to a private party. Similarly, there was a thinking in the government to privatise the closed Sugar Mill at Lingardeddipalayam. A sum of ₹30 crore had been set aside in the budget to provide grant-in aid to various cooperative institutions, the Chief Minister said.

