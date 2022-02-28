Govt. steps up efforts to bring back stranded students

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy writes to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his assistance to bring back the students. He also speaks to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan over phone

The government of Puducherry has stepped up its efforts to bring back students who got stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

The territorial administration on Monday submitted a revised list of 23 students from the Union Territory who are stranded in Ukraine with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Ukraine. The details of all the 23 students have been furnished with the concerned agencies to step up diplomatic efforts to bring them back, a senior official told The Hindu.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday wrote a second letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his assistance to bring back the students. He also spoke to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan over phone and apprised him about the difficulties faced by the students.

Assuring all assistance from the Centre, the Union Minister informed the Chief Minister that the Centre had deputed four Union Ministers to the countries surrounding Ukraine to assist in the evacuation of all stranded Indians, the official said.

Mr. Rangasamy made the call after parents of stranded students met him at the Assembly. The Chief Minister also made video call to two students studying at Kharkiv National Medical University. For effective coordination, the government has made District Collector E. Vallavan the nodal officer for the evacuation process.

As a first step, a Whatsapp group of the 23 stranded students has been formed. The students would be informed about the inputs received by the territorial administration from the Ministry on the rescue mission, the official said.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK legislators Om Sakthi Segar and Vayyapuri Manikantan said former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party coordinator O.Panneerselvam has also taken up the cause of students from the Union Territory with Prime Minister. In a release, they said the coordinator wrote to the Prime Minister based on a request made by the AIADMK Puducherry unit.