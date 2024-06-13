Govt starts work to rectify deficiencies in construction of toilets at Pudhu Nagar

The Public Works Department has started work to attend to the deficiencies in the construction of toilet that led to death of three persons after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom at Pudhu Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam area.

Initial assessment by the Public Health wing of the Public Works Department and Puducherry Pollution Control Committee have come to the conclusion that build up of hydrogen sulphide gas inside the sewer, which escaped into the toilet, resulted in the tragedy.

A standard toilet will have a ‘S’ or ‘P’ trap that acts as a water seal to absorb possible build up of toxic gas in the sewer system. The bathrooms in adjacent houses at Pudhu Nagar, where the two women and a girl child, fainted did not have the much needed interceptor chamber to absorb the gas. Several bathrooms in the area are also directly connected to manholes, a PWD official, who was part of the team, inspected the accident spot told The Hindu.

The team, according to the official, found that many toilets in the houses, mostly belonging to the low-income group of the society, do not have proper ventilation to remove foul smell.

Minister for PWD K. Lakshminarayanan said the government has directed the works utility to rectify the deficiencies in the construction of the toilets. “We have started the work on Thursday. Around 250 houses that were found to be lacking interceptor chamber will be reconstructed using government funds,” he said.

The government will also advertise the proper method involved in the construction of toilets so that the design flaws could be corrected by the residents themselves. “We are also planning to rectify the deficiency in the construction of toilet by people belonging to Below Poverty Line category in other parts of the town,” he said.

Regarding complaints about the functioning of Sewage Treatment Plant at Kanakan Lake, the Minister said the government was planning to conduct an audit of the STP by some external agency, including engaging the services of PWD in Tamil Nadu.

The government has also decided to put a PWD junior engineer in-charge of each of the STPs in Puducherry. The Pollution Control Committee will also be directed to conduct weekly checks in areas near STP for air quality monitoring, the Minister said.