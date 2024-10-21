Govt. starts distribution of rice and sugar as Deepavali gift

The Puducherry government on Monday started distribution of 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar as Deepavali gift to ration card holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an event held at Mettupalayam, Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy jointly launched the distribution of rice and sugar. On the inaugural day, items were distributed to ration card holders residing in the constituencies of Indira Nagar, Thattanchavady, Kadirgamam, Ozukarai and Ossudu.

An official said the provisions would be distributed to people through ration shops in the coming days. A sum of ₹16 crore was utilised to procure rice and sugar meant for distribution to around 3.38 lakh card holders.

As far as resumption of free rice supply to ration card holders in the Union Territory is concerned, the official said, a tender has been floated to procure around 15,000 metric tonnes of rice per month for re-launch of the scheme. Once all administrative procedures are completed, Below Poverty Line and Above Poverty Line card holders would get 20 kg and 10 kg of free rice respectively.

“We have taken all steps to reopen the ration shops and supply the free rice on a monthly basis. The supply of rice and sugar for Deepavali was only a beginning in that direction,” the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.