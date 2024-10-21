ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. starts distribution of rice and sugar as Deepavali gift

Published - October 21, 2024 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, launching the scheme in Puducherry on Monday.

The Puducherry government on Monday started distribution of 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar as Deepavali gift to ration card holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an event held at Mettupalayam, Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy jointly launched the distribution of rice and sugar. On the inaugural day, items were distributed to ration card holders residing in the constituencies of Indira Nagar, Thattanchavady, Kadirgamam, Ozukarai and Ossudu.

An official said the provisions would be distributed to people through ration shops in the coming days. A sum of ₹16 crore was utilised to procure rice and sugar meant for distribution to around 3.38 lakh card holders.

As far as resumption of free rice supply to ration card holders in the Union Territory is concerned, the official said, a tender has been floated to procure around 15,000 metric tonnes of rice per month for re-launch of the scheme. Once all administrative procedures are completed, Below Poverty Line and Above Poverty Line card holders would get 20 kg and 10 kg of free rice respectively. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have taken all steps to reopen the ration shops and supply the free rice on a monthly basis. The supply of rice and sugar for Deepavali was only a beginning in that direction,” the official added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US