GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. starts distribution of rice and sugar as Deepavali gift

Published - October 21, 2024 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, launching the scheme in Puducherry on Monday.

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, launching the scheme in Puducherry on Monday.

The Puducherry government on Monday started distribution of 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar as Deepavali gift to ration card holders.

At an event held at Mettupalayam, Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy jointly launched the distribution of rice and sugar. On the inaugural day, items were distributed to ration card holders residing in the constituencies of Indira Nagar, Thattanchavady, Kadirgamam, Ozukarai and Ossudu.

An official said the provisions would be distributed to people through ration shops in the coming days. A sum of ₹16 crore was utilised to procure rice and sugar meant for distribution to around 3.38 lakh card holders.

As far as resumption of free rice supply to ration card holders in the Union Territory is concerned, the official said, a tender has been floated to procure around 15,000 metric tonnes of rice per month for re-launch of the scheme. Once all administrative procedures are completed, Below Poverty Line and Above Poverty Line card holders would get 20 kg and 10 kg of free rice respectively. 

“We have taken all steps to reopen the ration shops and supply the free rice on a monthly basis. The supply of rice and sugar for Deepavali was only a beginning in that direction,” the official added. 

Published - October 21, 2024 11:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.