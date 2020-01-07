Puducherry

Govt. staff go traditional as U.T. celebrates dhoti day

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi with staff of raj Nivas during the celebration of Internation Dhoti day on Monday. Special Arrangement

Many turn up for work in dressed in dhotis

It was almost like a commercial for some handloom brand was under way at the Promenade as Government staff turned up for work in spotless white traditional attire.

Led by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Government secretaries and others arrived for work at the Chief Secretariat in dhotis and white shirts and shawls to celebrate the International Dhoti Day.

Promoting culture

The Raj Nivas too joined in the celebrations with men reporting for work in the traditional veshti and shirt draped with a shawl.

In her greeting, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi wished them a “Happy Dhoti Day’.

G. Theva Neethi Dhas, OSD to the Lt. Governor, said wearing dhoti is symbolic of the rich traditional Tamil culture and promoting wearing of dhoti benefits the handloom sector.

