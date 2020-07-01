Govt. staff empowered to fine safety violators

Government staff across several ranks have been given powers to impose/collect fines on violators of social distancing and PPE norms in preventing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order sanctioned by the Lt. Governor vested these powers with officials in the ranks of grade-II sanitary maistry and above in municipalities, village administrative officer and above in Revenue department, constables (who are graduates) and above in Police, General Duty Medical Officer and above in Health and Family Welfare and Assistant Inspector of Factories and above in Labour department.

A notification making amendments to this effect in the Puducherry Municipalities (Prevention of Infection and Control of Corona Virus Disease) Rules, 2020, come into force with immediate effect across the UT.