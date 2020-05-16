Govt. should take over liquor sale, ruling party MLA tells Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy with K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister. File photo

PUDUCHERRY

16 May 2020 18:44 IST

The business can fetch ₹2,000 crore annually to the government, says Lakshminarayanan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, K. Lakshminarayanan, has requested the government to take over the liquor business to address the growing revenue deficit.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan in a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, said the government could fetch ₹2,000 crore annually by running retail liquor outlets as in the neighbouring States.

Stressing the need for more stringent measures to tide over the financial crisis in the Union Territory, the ruling party legislator said one of the options before the government was to take over retail sale of liquor, he said.

The government should also start a cable television network to generate more income, impose tax on educational buildings and conduct a drive to collect all arrears. The welfare schemes of the government was hit hard due to the financial crisis, he said.

He urged the government to consult experts to improve the financial situation of the U.T.

“The decision to disburse ₹2,000 to the people during the COVID-19 crisis will not be sufficient to fetch votes,” he said.