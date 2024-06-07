ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. should reflect on its loss, says DMK convenor Siva

Published - June 07, 2024 11:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly and DMK convenor R. Siva has sought an introspection by the AINRC-BJP government into the loss of the people’s mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the Congress comfortably retained the Puducherry seat.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said the results showed that the ruling alliance, which had a combined strength of 22 elected MLAs, had secured fewer votes than the INDIA bloc candidate in all but two of the 30 Assembly constituencies.

In view of this, the government should reflect on why it had lost the public trust and change its course of action, especially with respect to unpopular moves such as privatisation of public sector entities and impairment of food security of the poor by failing to restore ration shops as promised, he added.

People of Puducherry have voted against the policies of the NDA governments at the Centre, and in the Union Territory.

He warned that unless the government corrects its course, legislators of the ruling alliance would fail to recover deposits in the 2026 Assembly election.

