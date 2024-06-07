GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Govt. should reflect on its loss, says DMK convenor Siva

Published - June 07, 2024 11:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly and DMK convenor R. Siva has sought an introspection by the AINRC-BJP government into the loss of the people’s mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the Congress comfortably retained the Puducherry seat.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said the results showed that the ruling alliance, which had a combined strength of 22 elected MLAs, had secured fewer votes than the INDIA bloc candidate in all but two of the 30 Assembly constituencies.

In view of this, the government should reflect on why it had lost the public trust and change its course of action, especially with respect to unpopular moves such as privatisation of public sector entities and impairment of food security of the poor by failing to restore ration shops as promised, he added.

People of Puducherry have voted against the policies of the NDA governments at the Centre, and in the Union Territory.

He warned that unless the government corrects its course, legislators of the ruling alliance would fail to recover deposits in the 2026 Assembly election.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.