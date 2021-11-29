Govt. should intervene to reduce vegetable prices: CPI

PUDUCHERRY

29 November 2021 01:17 IST

Party passes resolution at State council meeting

The Communist Party of India has urged the territorial administration to immediately intervene and reduce the rise in prices of vegetables.

The CPI State council meeting held at the party office at Mudaliarpet on Sunday passed a resolution urging Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to make necessary intervention in the market to bring down the prices of vegetables.

The government should call a meeting of wholesale dealers to discuss the ways to reduce the prices.

The party has decided to organise a campaign across the Union Territory on December 8 to collect signatures of people to highlight the poor infrastructure. The roads have become unfit for smooth ride in Puducherry, party secretary A. M Saleem said.

The CPI also flayed the approach of the Chief Secretary and Secretaries in estimating rain damage to seek relief assistance from the Centre. The officials have pegged the loss at around ₹17 crore whereas the actual damage was much higher. The Disaster Management Authority has become defunct in Union Territory, he added.

On the demand raised by the Chief Minister for Statehood at the South zonal meeting in Tirupati, the party said there was no point in making the demand while being an ally of the BJP as the Centre had made it clear that Statehood could not be given to the Union Territory. “If the Chief Minister is really interested in getting Statehood, he should seek the support of the parties in the Union Territory genuinely interested on the issue and put up a united fight,” Mr. Saleem said.

Former member of Parliament S. Aziz Pasha and other senior leaders also participated.