‘Govt. should expedite local body polls’

Former MP M. Ramadass has urged the government to expedite the conduct of the much-deferred local body elections.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said the government should seriously introspect on how the failure to conduct local body elections for eight continuous years, for reasons best known to it, had caused the loss of substantial grants from the Centre that could have gone into relieving the financial stresses of Puducherry besides providing sufficient infrastructure in rural and urban areas.

In this regard, the assertion of Union Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha, last Tuesday, that States which failed to hold periodic civic elections would not receive local body grants from the Centre, should be a timely signal to the government of Puducherry, he cautioned.

According to Mr. Ramadass, elections would have facilitated the selection of 1,147 native representatives from grass root level, respecting the 73rd and 74th Amendments to the Constitution, besides ensuring compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court. The publication of final list of municipal, village and commune Panchayat wards in the Government Gazette on March 7 and the advertisement inviting applications for the post of State Election Commissioner last month gave an impression that the government might hold these elections albeit belatedly.

In the meantime, the leader of a political party has recently opined that the delimitation process has not been properly conducted and there were deficiencies in the delimitation of municipal wards, as a result of which the number of wards in the Puducherry municipality have been reduced. “To say the least, this complaint or opinion has no rationale or truth,” Mr. Ramadass said.

A careful perusal of the principles and philosophy of delimitation and the wards classified in the 960-page final report published in the Government Gazette points to the fact that the work of delimitation has been precisely, properly and correctly executed for urban and rural bodies. Hence, the complaint deserves to be dismissed. According to the 2011 Census, which is the parameter for delimitation, the total municipal population of the Puducherry region spread over the Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities was 5,44,481 (Puducherry: 2,44,377 and Oulgaret: 3,00,104) and the number of municipal wards in the region is 75.

Taking the average population for a Municipal ward as 7,259, when the population of each municipality is divided by this average population, the number of wards obtained is 33 for Puducherry and 42 for Oulgaret. The inequality of wards between these two municipalities is natural when the population varies widely between them. When the Assembly constituencies were delimited in the past, the number of constituencies in Puducherry increased from 21 to 23 while it was reduced from six to five in Karaikal and from two to one in Mahe.

“The view that delimitation suffers from flaws does not merit consideration and appears to be an alibi to postpone the local body elections and deprive the people of their due economic, social and political share in the governance of Puducherry,” Mr. Ramadass said.

The government, unmindful of such erroneous observations, should hold the elections at the earliest and avoid the intervention of the Supreme Court and the Centre, he added.