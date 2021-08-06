Govt. seeks Centre's nod to sell AFT land

The territorial administration has approached the Centre for sanction to dispose of land belonging to Anglo French Textiles at Pattanur, near here.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, in a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, sought the Centre's nod to sell the land.

The territorial administration for the last several years was taking efforts to sell the land to mobilise financial resources to disburse pending salary, gratuity and dues of employees working in the now defunct AFT.

The AFT has at its disposal around 55 acres of land at Pattanur.

Nod for Bills

A statement from Mr. Namassivayam's office said the Minister had also sought the Home Ministry' s approval for the Private University Bill and the Higher Education Council Bill passed by the Puducherry Assembly.

The Minister had also sought financial assistance to open a Cooperative Sugar Mill.

He was accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam and nominated legislator Ashok Babu.

The delegation also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.