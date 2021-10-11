Govt., SEC and parties should work together to conduct poll: former MP

PUDUCHERRY

11 October 2021 23:49 IST

Former Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) M. Ramadass on Monday urged the government, State Election Commission and political parties to work together for the smooth conduct of the local bodies poll.

“We have wasted 10 precious years to discover the reasons for keeping the elections in the back burner forgetting the fact that we have been disregarding the provisions of Article 243 of the Indian Constitution and the saner advice of the High Court and the Supreme Court,” he told The Hindu.

Local Bodies in Puducherry have been unique and celebrated institutions since the days of the French and occupied a place of pride in the French Administration. They were so significant that the French government conducted a Referendum in Kizhoor in the presence of local body functionaries and conceded the merger of Puducherry with Indian Union, he also said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Therefore let us break the flimsy barriers, imagine beyond petty politics and set in motion the democratic decentralisation in Puducherry on a long-term basis. The SEC should seek the permission of the Supreme Court to hold the election within the next three months perfecting all processes of election,” he said.