Govt. school students develop mechanised braking system for temple cars

December 01, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

After demonstrating their acumen in sporting events, the students of Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School at Mutharaiyarpalam are taking baby steps towards scientific innovation.

Students of the French-era school have been showing a keen interest in developing various scientific models with assistance from their teachers at the school’s Atal Tinkering Lab. The latest innovation that has caught the attention of the school authorities is a mechanised braking system for temple cars, developed by Class 12 students S. Sanjavi and J. Muthu Selva Esakki.

Drawing inspiration from Faraday’s law of electromagnetic induction, the students developed a cost-effective braking system for temple cars with easily available materials such as coils of copper wire (solenoid), plunger, relay, transistors, resistances and LEDs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The axle of the temple car is attached to another mechanical system with a toothed wheel and timing belt. Two sets of permanent magnets are moved by a 24V solenoid and plunger against the rotating aluminium disc. As per Lenz’s law, Eddy current opposes the rotation of the aluminium discs. As a result, the temple car reduces its speed and comes to a halt. We got the idea when our Physics teacher was taking lessons on Eddy current,” said Sanjavi, while showcasing the model to the media on Friday.

Guide-cum-Physics teacher S. Sriram said it came as a surprise to teachers when the students suggested using Eddy current for the temple car. With the help of Instructor N. Kadiravan and Fine Arts teacher S. Ilamourugane, the students started working on it.

“Our students were good in sporting events, and now they are showing interest in scientific subjects. The students took almost three months to complete the project. The efficiency of the braking system could be improved with electromagnets and gear systems. It needs mathematical modelling. So, we are planning to approach higher education institutions such as IIT or Pondicherry Technological University to improve the braking system further,” he said.

Vice-Principal Kokilambal said several students had been showing interest in developing scientific models using the lab. In recent months, they had tried developing models of automatic dustbin, indicator for the blind, automatic street lights, and distance and height measuring systems.

The school has been getting assistance from Sri Aurobindo Educational Society to train students of Classes 9 and 10 in science projects using basic electronic items. ‘‘With our limited resources, we want to tap the potential of our students,” the Vice-Principal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.