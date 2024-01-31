ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school students demonstrates device developed by students to protect people from lightning

January 31, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School holding a demonstration on the model of a device to prevent fatalities during lightning developed by them on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

As part of observing the Bag less Day during closing of every month in schools, the Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School at Mutharaiyarpalayam on Wednesday organised an event to demonstrate a model of electrostatic shielding (Faraday Cage) developed by the students at its Atal Tinkering Laboratory.

Through thematic classical dance and drama, the students explained how people could be safeguarded from thunderstorms with the help of electrostatic shielding. They also explained on the do’s and don’ts during lightning, a press release said. The students also presented a working model of Van de Graff Generator made by locally available materials such as plastic pipe, stainless steel utensils, rubber belt and a 12 DC motor.

Physics lecturer of the school, S. Sriram, said after the direction from the Education Department to observe the ‘Bag less Day’, the school has been organising events to unleash the scientific and creative potential of students. The day was observed at the school on the last working day of every month, he said. The device to protect people from lightning was developed considering the large number of fatalities reported in the country due to lightning, he added. 

