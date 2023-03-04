ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. sanctions grant-in-aid of ₹25 crore to local bodies

March 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The sanctioned amount is for the first phase of MLA-LAD scheme for the year 2022-23 and the amount can be utilised by the 30 elected representatives and 3 nominated legislators for civil works

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹ 25.41 crore as grant-in-aid to local bodies to implement infrastructure projects under MLA-LAD scheme. The sanctioned amount is for the first phase of MLA-LAD scheme for the year 2022-23.

The amount could be utilised by the 30 elected representatives and 3 nominated legislators for civil works. As per the revised norms of MLA-LAD scheme, each legislator is entitled for a fund of ₹2 crore every year for taking up various infrastructure works, including laying of roads and street lights, through the involvement of local bodies. The government had increased the MLA-LAD fund from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore from the current financial year.

As per an order issued by Under Secretary to Government S. Sivakumar, the Director of Local Administration Department would monitor the progress of works by the civic bodies. The LAD should ensure that there was no duplication of works by other departments under MLA-LAD/MP-LAD scheme. The Commissioners of local bodies are mandated to certify that the works are carried out as per the guidelines, he said in the order.

