Govt. provides ₹2 crore to credit societies to compensate for farm loan waiver

Updated - October 29, 2024 09:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has disbursed ₹2 crore into the accounts of Primary Agriculture Co-operative Credit Societies as first instalment towards waiver of loans availed by small and marginal farmers in the Union Territory.

The government had decided to waive loans taken by as many as 1,579 small and marginal farmers from cooperative credit institutions during 2016-22. The total loan waiver would cost the government around ₹11.61 crore.

“The government decision was to waive agriculture loan, interest and penal interest (outstanding as on March 31, 2022). As first instalment, the government has provided ₹2 crore to agriculture cooperative institutions to compensate the loss incurred by the institutions due to loan waiver. The farmers have stopped repaying to the societies after the government made an announcement in the Legislative Assembly to waive loans of small and marginal farmers. The government would release remaining amount to the societies in instalments in the coming months,” said an official.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:05 pm IST

