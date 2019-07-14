Govt. polytechnics continue to see poor intake

Education Minister R. Kamalakannan on Saturday said there were fewer takers for seats in the government polytechnic colleges in the Union Territory.

He told reporters here on Saturday that out of 1,512 seats available in the six polytechnic colleges, only 721 students had applied for admission to the diploma courses in these institutions. This was a matter of concern, particularly when the government had spent funds for infrastructure and amenities in the colleges, he said.

Mr. Kamalakannan said that on an average, the government had been spending ₹1.10 lakh per student to meet their academic requirements in the colleges. The trend of poor intake in the polytechnic colleges had been prevalent for the last few years. In the Mahe region, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala, 17 students belonging to Puducherry had joined the Government Polytechnic College while there were 48 students from Kerala.

Lost opportunities

He said that students graduating in B.Sc. Agriculture were now finding it difficult to go in for M. Sc. Agriculture in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Coimbatore and Annamalai University in Chidambaram.

The government had drawn up a plan to set up a State-level Agricultural University by bringing the Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Puducherry and Karaikal, the Veterinary College and Agriculture College in Karaikal under its purview.