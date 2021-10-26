‘Govt. planning to start a separate dept. for sports’

PUDUCHERRY

26 October 2021 00:16 IST

The government has decided to create a separate department for sports in the Union Territory, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam has said. Speaking at an event to honour sports persons on Sunday, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Sports portfolio, said the government was planning to create a separate department for Sports from the Education department. It was essential for the promotion of sporting activities in the Union Territory, he said.

“I have held discussions with the Chief Minister. He has also agreed. We are in the process of setting it up,” the Home Minister said.

