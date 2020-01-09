Govt. planning to move court on free rice and SEC issues: CM

The government is planning to move court on the issue of distribution of free rice and appointment of State Election Commissioner, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function to mark the inaugural of a library building at Poornankuppam, the Chief Minister said he himself will approach the court to uphold the right of an elected government to distribute free rice instead of transferring money to the beneficiaries account.

Similarly, the Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Local Administration portfolio, will challenge Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi’s decision to overrule the cabinet decision to appoint former bureaucrat T. M. Balakrishnan as the State Election Commissioner, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said there was no other way other than to approach the judiciary as the day-to-day interference of the Lt. Governor had become a hindrance to the functioning of the government, he said.

The government would emerge “victorious” in its legal and political battle against Ms. Bedi and the Centre, the Chief Minister said.

In a lighter vein, the Chief Minister said: “I am certain that Congress will return to power after the next Assembly elections, thanks to Ms. Bedi. People are aware of the difficulties faced by the government due to her style of functioning,” he said.

The victory in the three by-elections and huge margin received by the Congress candidate in last Lok Sabha polls indicate the support for the party, he said. “No other Lt. Governor or Governor is as obstructionist as Ms. Bedi,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Namassivayam and Government whip R. K.R. Anantharaman also spoke on the occasion.