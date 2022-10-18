Govt. planning to introduce Tamil medium in medical education, says L-G

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 18, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister and the Home Minister did not try to impose any language, and were only trying to promote technical education in the mother-tongue, the L-G said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is planning to introduce Tamil medium in medical education in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

“In consultation with the Chief Minister, an expert committee will be constituted to work out modalities for preparation of medical books in Tamil. The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced Hindi medium of education in medical courses. We will introduce Tamil medical textbooks, and students will be given the option of choosing that medium,” she said, while addressing the media on the sidelines of a function to felicitate senior citizens.

Indirectly referring to criticism of the Centre for allegedly trying to impose Hindi, the Lt. Governor said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister did not try to impose any language, and were only trying to promote technical education in the mother-tongue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On complaints of milk shortage, the Lt. Governor said the Ponlait was trying to overcome the shortage in procurement of about 25,000 litres. There had been a reduction in supply from Karnataka, she said, adding that the Chief Minister had already approached the agency concerned in that State to address the issue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She also stressed the need to provide the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens. The Health Department should go door to door to ensure that all senior citizens were given the booster dose, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app