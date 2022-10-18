Govt. planning to introduce Tamil medium in medical education, says L-G

The Prime Minister and the Home Minister did not try to impose any language, and were only trying to promote technical education in the mother-tongue, the L-G said.

The government is planning to introduce Tamil medium in medical education in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

“In consultation with the Chief Minister, an expert committee will be constituted to work out modalities for preparation of medical books in Tamil. The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced Hindi medium of education in medical courses. We will introduce Tamil medical textbooks, and students will be given the option of choosing that medium,” she said, while addressing the media on the sidelines of a function to felicitate senior citizens.

Indirectly referring to criticism of the Centre for allegedly trying to impose Hindi, the Lt. Governor said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister did not try to impose any language, and were only trying to promote technical education in the mother-tongue.

On complaints of milk shortage, the Lt. Governor said the Ponlait was trying to overcome the shortage in procurement of about 25,000 litres. There had been a reduction in supply from Karnataka, she said, adding that the Chief Minister had already approached the agency concerned in that State to address the issue.

She also stressed the need to provide the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens. The Health Department should go door to door to ensure that all senior citizens were given the booster dose, she added.