Govt. persisting in its efforts to ensure Puducherry emerges as the most developed U.T. - Lt. Governor

January 26, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday complimented the territorial government for evolving and implementing people centric schemes.

In her Republic Day speech after she unfurled the national flag on Beach Road, she said the government was persisting in its efforts to ensure that Puducherry emerged as the most developed Union Territory. The government was making assistance available under as many as 133 schemes to the beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode by remitting the assistance to the accounts of the beneficiaries in the banks.

Ms. Tamilisai said the Puducherry government was also disbursing cash relief of ₹5 lakh under the Prime Minister’s insurance scheme (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) to benefit BPL sections. So far more than 28,700 persons have benefitted involving an expenditure of ₹16 crores she said, adding that identity cards had also been issued to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Two 50-bedded hospitals have been constructed in Villianur and Yanam with assistance provided by the Centre under the National Ayush Mission. The DBT system of payment of money equivalent to the quantum of free rice had been of benefit to cardholders coming under Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme, she said. She also listed the welfare schemes implemented for the benefit of fishermen, downtrodden, students and others.

Tourism has played a crucial role in enhancing the economic development of Puducherry even during such critical times like Covid-19. “The cooperation of the Union Government and the cooperation of the people have been solely responsible for the stupendous development of Puducherry,” she emphasised.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, legislators, and senior officials attended the celebrations.

