Govt. offices in Puducherry to be free of single-use plastics from January 1

December 27, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

All Government offices in the Union Territory will be free of single-use plastics (SUP) from January 1, 2023.

According to P. Priyatarshny, Director of Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry, a Standard Operating Procedure for declaring all government offices as SUP-free premises has been sent to all line departments.

According to N. Ramesh, Member Secretary and senior Environmental Engineer of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment (DSTE), “The Department has already taken measures for strict enforcement of ban on SUP in government offices. The ban will cover plastic carry bags, plastic plates, plastic spoons, plastic flags, banners, plastic sheet spread on dining tables, plastic pouches and water bottles, plastic straw, plastic cutlery and small wrapping films.”

The programme envisages banning of SUPs and disposable items in government offices and public sector institutions and introducing eco-friendly utensils. The objective is to ensure that government offices switch to more environmental friendly and green alternatives for public good.

A sticker with the logo Single-Use Plastic Free Office will be affixed at the entrance of all government offices that avoid the use of disposable materials and plastics and encourage the use of recyclable/reusable materials, Mr. Ramesh added.

As per the SOP, people cannot carry plastics inside the premises of all government offices as it is restricted from January 1, 2023. If visitors are found carrying documents in plastic bags, they will be taken away by the security. This measure has been taken to discourage people from using plastics.

The SOP makes it clear that no bills related to purchase of SUP shall be settled. In addition, government departments are strictly advised to avoid SUPs and go for recyclable/reusable materials.