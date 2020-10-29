‘Govt. not serious about welfare of students’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan on Wednesday said if the Congress was really concerned about students’ welfare, the government should have enacted a legislation making it mandatory for private medical colleges to surrender 50% of the seats to government quota every academic year.

In a statement, Mr. Anbalagan referred to the Chief Minister’s statement on Tuesday that the Cabinet had recommended to provide 10% reservation for government school students in medical admission.

The Chief Minister had also stated that if the Lt. Governor failed to give accord to the Cabinet decision, he would launch an agitation against her. The statement showed that the reservation decision was more political and not aimed at the welfare of the students, the AIADMK leader said.

If the government was seriously concerned about the future of the students, it should bring a legislation making it compulsory for private medical colleges to part with 50% of the seats and surrender it to government quota, the statement said.