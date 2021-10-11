Govt. not against holding local bodies poll: Law Minister

‘We want election held in fair manner’

The government is not against holding the local bodies poll but only wanted the election to be held in a fair manner upholding the Municipal, Commune Panchayat Acts and the spirit of the Constitution, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said here on Monday.

“Nobody can work against the establishment of the elected bodies in Municipalities and Panchayats in the Union Territory, especially after the order of the Supreme Court in April. The SC order was to hold the polls in the Union Territory and how could someone work against the order of the court. We only wanted the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the poll as per established rules and procedures,” Mr. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Law portfolio, told The Hindu.

He was responding to a question about the perception that the government was not keen on holding the poll after its decision to commit to the High Court on October 5 to withdraw a 2019 notification enabling reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes.

Asked why the Ministers and legislators belonging to the All India N R Congress and BJP met Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on October 9 urging her to hold the poll only after providing quota for the BC and the ST after taking a different stand in the High Court, the Minister said “the court in its order on October 5 did not ask the SEC to hold the poll without reservation for BC and ST. We informed the court to withdraw 2019 notification so that anomalies in the reservation could be corrected and poll be held in a fair manner.”

The Minister said two days after the court order the SEC “unilaterally,” announced the rescheduled dates without holding any consultation. The court wanted the SEC to correct the mistakes and conduct the election, he said.

“No proper consultation was held with the government or the political parties. And moreover, the rescheduled dates clashed with several festivities in the Union Territory. The SEC should have factored into consideration everything before announcing the dates,” he said.