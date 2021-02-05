Govt. must repeal farm laws, says Agri Minister

The Centre should immediately repeal the three farm laws to save the farmers and the country, Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan said on Thursday.

Mr. Kamalakannan, who is also into farming, in a statement said if the legislation are implemented the situation in the country would be contrary to what the government claimed.

Majority of the farmers are small and marginal, and they produce very little surplus for the market.

Several of them raise crops after borrowing money from lenders. Therefore, they are compelled to sell the crop immediately after the harvest. To ensure remunerative prices, the government fixed the Minimum Support Price before the cropping season, he said.

The farmer could sell the produce through auction at the regulated market for a better price. The Food Corporation of India procures the produce from markets for distribution to weaker sections of people through PDS outlets, he said.

“Once the laws are implemented, the MSP will be done away with and private players will procure the products at a cheaper price. They will hoard the items to create artificial scarcity,” said Mr. Kamalakannan.

‘No direct purchase’

The corporates would not buy the products directly from the farmers. They would certainly employ middlemen for procurement, he said. “In the end, the farmers will become poorer, there will be famine due to scarcity, middlemen will continue to exploit them and the PDS system in the country will be destroyed. The laws are the idea of people hailing from Gujarat in the government. People from Gujarat are good in business,” he said.

The Minister said even now farmers had the freedom to sell their produce outside the markets to a licensed person. The provision had not been enforced properly, the Minister said.