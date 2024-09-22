Govt. introduces one-time regularisation scheme for unauthorised buildings

In what could provide a major bonanza to government treasury and relief to property buyers, the Town and Country Planning Department has introduced a scheme to regularise unauthorised buildings and those constructed in deviation to the sanctioned plan as a one-time measure after paying a regularisation fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme is an after-effect of The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA introduced by the Central government in 2017 to regulate and standardise the real estate sector in the country. Prior to the introduction of the Act, the real estate sector was unregulated which gave room for many violations, putting buyers at the receiving end.

The Act mandated the registration of all real estate projects,if the land to be developed was more than five hundred square metres or the number of flats exceeded eight. As the Central Act came into effect retrospectively, many projects that were under-construction or completed missed the deadline for registration because of the stringent guidelines enshrined in the Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Several buildings, including apartment blocks, failed to get registered under RERA. Many buyers could not get possession of their building though they continued to pay EMIs of loan taken. Several States including neighbouring Tamil Nadu had notified rules to regularise unauthorised buildings as a one-time measure a few years ago. We have also issued a notification on September 12 introducing the scheme,” an official told The Hindu.

As per the notification, the “number of unauthorised buildings was huge and demolition of all such constructions was not practical.” The destruction of such buildings would cause “social disruption.” However, the general public are free to submit their objections or suggestions within a period of 30 days from the time of notification to the Chief Town Planner, Town and Country Planning Department, the notification said.

Those seeking regularisation of their buildings should apply online along with necessary documents, including proof of fee payment (a non-refundable fee of ₹5,000 for ordinary residential buildings and ₹10,000 for others), floor plans, elevations and sections of the buildings constructed, the site plan, building plan, and wherever applicable, the service and parking plans as provided in the Puducherry Building Bye-laws and Zoning Regulations and specifications thereafter, the notification said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Planning Authority Committee would examine the application to find whether the building has minimum safety and security provisions such as clearance from overhead electric lines, availability of minimum width of road, parking facilities, facilities for persons with disabilities, fire escape staircases, lift, provisions for waste disposal, solar-assisted water heating and lighting systems.

“The buildings having outright violations that exceed the limits of regularisation tolerance will not be considered by the Authority for regularisation,” said an official

Revenue to government exchequer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-time regularisation method, according to an official, would help the government mop up revenue of around ₹400 crore.

As per the notification, the applicants of ordinary residential buildings except mixed land use buildings would have to pay ₹750 per square metre to the government as regularisation charge for unauthorised/deviated constructions. The regularisation fee for mixed land use buildings and special buildings has been fixed at ₹1,000 per square metre and for multi-storey buildings at ₹1,500 per square metre.

Infrastructure Development Fund

The fees generated through the scheme would be kept as a separate corpus fund by the Planning Authority for improvement of infrastructure facility in all the regions by forming separate committees for all the four regions of U.T.

“There are hundreds of apartment blocks waiting to be handed over to the owners and registered. The introduction of the scheme is a welcome move by the government though we have concerns about one or two aspects that are considered for rejection of regularisation application. The scheme would help the buyers get possession of their property, builders get their buildings registered and government coffers get more money,” said a builder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.