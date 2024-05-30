Govt. ‘insensitive’ to hardships faced by students in obtaining caste and residence certificates: opposition leader

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has accused the government of being “insensitive” to the hardships faced by Class X and XII passed out students in obtaining caste and residence certificates from the Revenue Department.

The opposition leader said in a statement on Wednesday that every year, complaints surface about the hardships faced by students in obtaining the certificates on time. .

This year, too, he said, the situation remained more or less the same. The special camps conducted by the government have not yielded any desired result. Revenue authorities are holding the certificates, citing administrative processes involved in the verification of credentials submitted by the applicants, he said.

‘Through brokers’

“Some revenue officials are distributing the certificates on time after getting application. But some others are delaying the distribution of certificates. Things have reached a situation where parents are going through brokers to get the certificates on time,” he said.

The caste and residence certificates are needed mostly by Class XII students for admission through the Centralised Admission Committee. The committee has already started the admission process, but students are yet to submit their certificates, he said.

“The AINRC-BJP government is not concerned about the plight of students. The government should take urgent measures for speeding up the distribution of certificates,” he demanded.

