Govt. initiates process to set up desalination plant in Puducherry

November 19, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the growing complaints of deterioration in the quality of drinking water supplied and the government’s efforts to dig more bore wells as new sources for piped water supply getting delayed, the Public Works Department has set in motion the process to set up a desalination plant in Puducherry.

For a long time, the Public Health wing of PWD was depending on its 380 deep tube wells erected in urban and peripheral areas for extracting ground water from the confined aquifers.

To meet the day-to-day requirements, the water thus drawn is pumped to the nearest sump and eventually raised to the Overhead Tanks for supply to an estimated 8. 50 lakh customers. In Puducherry alone, the requirement amounts to around 120 million litres per day.

The over-extraction of water to cater to the growing need for piped water supply has led to the deterioration of groundwater. PWD officials said the quality of water sourced from around 200 borewells in Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipality limits and supplied to households through around 35 main overhead tanks has started deteriorating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings of a study conducted by the Public Health Lab of PWD in 2019 indicated alarming rise in TDS level. The study showed TDS level going up to 5,800 ppm (a measurement to find the amount of minerals and gases dissolved in water) in Rainbow Nagar. In 2015, test results of water sample collected from Rainbow Nagar, showed TDS levels in the range of 3,000 ppm.

The TDS level, according to an official in 27 odd bore wells, has gone beyond 2,000 ppm. Several of the borewells have been shut in recent times, the official said. “Presently, various physical and chemical qualities such as TDS, PH, Nitrate, Iron, and Chloride are overshooting the permissible limits. We are taking adequate measures, including placing iron removers, before pumping the water to households,” said another official.

As water quality started deteriorating, a few years ago the government evolved a plan to sink around 84 bore wells near Malattar, Guduvayar and Pannayar using funds sourced from the French Development Agency. The agency had agreed to provide around ₹ 454 crore for the project.

Following opposition from a section of farmers and environmentalists against digging more borewells, that too in ecologically sensitive riverbanks, the government shifted its focus towards establishing a desalination plant.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in this year’s budget speech announced plans to construct a desalination plant as an alternative source for drinking water supply.

Taking the budgetary announcement to set up a desalination plant forward, last week the government held preliminary discussions with Va Tech Wabag, the firm which established a 100 MLD desalination plant in Nemilicherry at Chennai, to understand the nitty-gritty of putting in place such a system in Puducherry.

“The groundwater is the only available source to cater to the needs of the public. The AFD-funded project is getting delayed due to concerns of certain sections of society. So, we have to find alternate means and desalination is one such method. The discussion with the Wabag representative was to gather information related to the system of desalination as they are into the business in Chennai. Now, we have to prepare a detailed project report and then go for the tendering process,” Minister for Public Works Department K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu.

The government proposed to set up a 150 MLD plant. Around ₹ 8 crore would be needed to produce 1 MLD of water by desalination. Recently, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister seeking around ₹ 1600 crore to set up such a plant, the minister said.

“Initially, we are planning to set up a 40 MLD plant by sourcing funds from banks or financial institutions. The requirement of land to set up the plant is about 25 acres. We will have to work out the modalities in a way consumers are benefited from getting quality water without placing on them additional financial burden. The demand of water is continuously on the rise and on the other side the quality of water is constantly declining. So, we need to have a long term perspective to address the concerns” the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.