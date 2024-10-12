Govt. hospital in Puducherry gets robotic cleaning machine

The Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital (RGG W& CH) in Puducherry has introduced a Peppermint Robotic Floor Cleaning Machine for maintaining the hospital premises.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the machine at an event held in the hospital. Speaker R. Selvam and MLAs were present on the occasion.

The government has outsourced certain services for the RGGW & CH and the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute to Dusters Total Solutions Private Limited from October 1. The firm has introduced the robotic machine for cleaning work.

The machine could function in auto mode without any manual assistance for cleaning around 10,000 sq. ft. of floor area, a press release said.

