Govt. hospital in Puducherry gets robotic cleaning machine

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the machine at Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital, Puducherry

Published - October 12, 2024 05:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurates a robotic cleaning machine at Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital in the Union Territory

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurates a robotic cleaning machine at Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital in the Union Territory | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital (RGG W& CH) in Puducherry has introduced a Peppermint Robotic Floor Cleaning Machine for maintaining the hospital premises. 

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the machine at an event held in the hospital. Speaker R. Selvam and MLAs were present on the occasion. 

The government has outsourced certain services for the RGGW & CH and the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute to Dusters Total Solutions Private Limited from October 1. The firm has introduced the robotic machine for cleaning work.

The machine could function in auto mode without any manual assistance for cleaning around 10,000 sq. ft. of floor area, a press release said.

