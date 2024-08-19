GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. holds talks with private medical colleges on sharing of MBBS seats

Updated - August 19, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 11:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
N. Rangasamy

The Puducherry administration has initiated talks with the private medical colleges in the Union Territory to obtain MBBS seats under the government quota for admission in the current academic year.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and officials on Monday held a round of talks with the representatives of Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre and Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College.

Though there has been no official word yet on the outcome of the meeting, sources said representatives of private management had only agreed to part with more or less the same number of seats that they had given for counselling under government quota last year.

In the last academic year, the colleges parted with around 239 seats for counselling under government quota. The three private medical colleges have a total of 650 seats. The government has come under severe criticism for not obtaining 50% of the seats.

The principal Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and its ally Congress, had staged a walkout in the Assembly as a mark of protest against the government’s failure to obtain 50% of the seats. The AIADMK organised several agitations demanding a legislation in the Assembly mandating private medical colleges to provide 50% of the seats under government quota.

