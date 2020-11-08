‘Govt. has given a free hand to the police to curb anti-social activities’

PUDUCHERRY

08 November 2020 03:43 IST

Narayanasamy holds review meeting with police officers

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said his government has given a free hand to the police to curb the activities of anti-social elements.

Interacting with reporters after holding a closed-door meeting with top police officers to review the law and order situation, he said the government had directed law enforcers to deal with extortionists, rowdy elements and land grabbers with an “iron hand.”

“The government will not interfere in the functioning of police force and they are completely free to take necessary steps to further improve the law and order situation,” he said.

There are complaints about accused persons lodged at Central prison using their accomplices for seeking ransom and other criminal activities, he said.

“There are reports that these activities are done with the knowledge of certain officers,” he said without elaborating.

Mr. Narayanasamy said land grabbing incidents had come down drastically in the recent times. But there was scope for further improvement, he added.