Govt. has fulfilled most of its electoral promises: Rangasamy

Power struggle during the last regime led to ‘administrative paralysis’, says CM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday said his Government has fulfilled most of its electoral promises.

“It is only a few months since our Government assumed office. Within this short span, it has fulfilled several of its promises, and we have months to go,” he said, addressing a press conference along with his Cabinet colleagues in the Legislative Assembly.

Stating that there was no truth in the charge levelled by “certain political parties” that the Government had failed to deliver on its electoral promises, the Chief Minister said several stalled schemes and programmes had been relaunched after he assumed office.

“The power struggle during the previous Government had created a complete administrative paralysis. It will take time for the new Government to set things right. The ration shops were closed during the previous regime. We are taking steps to provide monthly ration through the public distribution system (PDS) outlets ,” Mr. Rangasamy said. The Government had disbursed pension for differently abled persons and would include more beneficiaries in the months to come. It also gave free rice and sugar to ration card holders during Deepavali, he said. A sum of ₹130 crore had been set aside to repair roads in the Union Territory. In addition, ₹36 crore would be disbursed to the legislators for the development of their constituencies. A physical test to recruit 360 constables would be conducted on January 19, the Chief Minister said.

The Government had also decided to provide Pongal gift hampers worth ₹490 to all ration card holders from Monday. The kit would contain 10 food ingredients needed for Pongal celebrations, he added.

Virtual Youth Festival

Considering the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Centre had informed that the National Youth Festival would be held virtually from January 12.

The Prime Minister would inaugurate the programme virtually on January 12, Mr. Rangasamy added.