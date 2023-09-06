Govt. got Centre’s nod for reservation in medical admission after clarifying all queries, says Minister

September 06, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Tuesday said the Centre gave the go-ahead to implement the 10% reservation in admissions to medical courses after the Puducherry government addressed all clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing a press conference, along with AINRC legislators, at the Assembly, the Minister said: “We got the approval after answering all queries raised by various Ministries. The previous government was unable to get the approval because of the power struggle and failure to give proper clarification. It had taken the steps to introduce the reservation, but did not follow up on the subject.”

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone on Monday as the Central nod was getting delayed, he said.

“The government got the clearance by evening. We were able to get the clearance because of the smooth relationship that the [Puducherry] Cabinet enjoys with the Governor and Central government. The Chief Minister has been working towards making the Union Territory an education hub,” he said.

Asked about the corruption charges raised by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy against the Public Works Department, the Minister said he would give a clarification if Mr. Narayanasamy was able to substantiate the charges.