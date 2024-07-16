ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. fixes ₹8 per connection as tax to be collected from cable operators in Puducherry

Published - July 16, 2024 07:54 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has decided to collect ₹ 8 per cable television connections from the Local Cable Operators (LCO) in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a government notification issued recently, the local bodies are empowered to collect ₹ 8 per connection as entertainment tax. There is provision to increase the tax by 10 % every three years.

The decision to collect the amount as entertainment tax was based on the recommendations of a five member committee headed by Director of Local Administration. The committee was constituted three years ago to study the methodology and to recommend a uniform procedure for collection of entertainment tax from cable operators, said a LAD official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee has also recommended necessary amendments to the Puducherry Municipalities Act, 1973 and the Puducherry Village and Commune Panchayats Act, 1973 to make provision for collection of entertainment tax from Multi System Operators instead of LOCs in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“After digitisation, the MSOs supply set top boxes to LCOs for telecasting channels and hence necessary amendments need to be brought in the existing provisions of the Act so that MSOs are brought under the tax net. The MSOs are the custodians of customer data and they are allowed to enter into agreement with LCOs on tax payment, the notification said.

The Puducherry Municipality convened a meeting of four MSOs operating in the town last week to discuss collection of entertainment tax, said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US