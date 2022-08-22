Govt. expects to spend more than the Budget outlay: Minister

‘Union Government has promised to increase Central allocation mid-course and fund several infrastructure projects’

The spending by the territorial administration in the current fiscal would be more than the Budgeted amount of ₹10,696 crore as the Union Government has promised to increase the Central allocation mid-course and has agreed to fund several infrastructure projects in 2022-23, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said on Monday.

In his post-budget briefing at the Assembly, the Minister said the Centre had promised to allocate more funds during the revision of Budgetary estimates. In addition to the enhancement of assistance, the Centre has agreed to fund for the expansion of the Puducherry Airport, construction of a new Assembly complex and grade separator connecting Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi signals.

“The government has incurred an expenditure of ₹9,793 crore in the last fiscal. The outlay for the current year is about ₹900 crore more than the amount spent in the last financial year. With more funds to come as Central assistance and as project-specific allotments, the government expects to incur an expenditure to the tune of around ₹12,000 crore this year,” he said.

The maximum allocation has been made for health care, education and social welfare sectors in the current year, he said and added with the limited revenue scope, the government has tried to render assistance to all sections of society.