Govt. executed schemes without increasing taxes due to support from Centre: Rangasamy

April 06, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday said his government was able to implement development and welfare schemes without raising taxes due to the financial support extended by the Union Government.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, A. Namassivayam, at Bahour, the Chief Minister that said funds were necessary for the implementation of infrastructure projects and initiating welfare schemes.

“Funds could be generated through own resources or by raising taxes. There is a limit for Puducherry government to mobilise own funds. Our government in the last three years could take up infrastructure works, including road improvement, and execute new welfare schemes because of the support of Centre. We did not put any additional burden on the people because of the funds extended by the Union Government,” he said.

The previous Congress government could not even increase old age pension because of the power struggle. They could not repair damaged roads. Being a Union Territory and considering the limited scope for resource mobilisation, the government must maintain a cordial relationship with the Centre for running a smooth administration in Puducherry, he said.

“People should first think about development of U.T. The general impression is that Narendra Modi will get a third term as Prime Minister. And our government has two more years to complete. Electing the BJP candidate will help in further development of U.T. Voting for Congress candidate will not be of any use as they are going to sit in the Opposition at Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Namassivayam visited Karaikal region and held a meeting with party workers. Chief Minister will be campaigning for Mr. Namassivayam in Karaikal for two days next week.

