ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. employees take out rally demanding implementation of old pension scheme

February 29, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The pension under the new scheme is less compared to the old scheme. The employees submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for his support in implementing the old scheme.

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees’ Association taking out a rally against the implementation of the New Pension Scheme, in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Hundreds of government employees took out a rally in Puducherry on Wednesday demanding the implementation of Old Pension Scheme.

Organised under the banner of the Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees’ Association, the employees took out the rally from a point near Marimalai Adigal Salai to the Legislative Assembly.

The representatives submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, seeking his support in implementing the old scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

General Secretary of the Confederation K. Radhakrishnan said around 13,000 employees of the total 25,000 workforce are under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The employees are worried about their future as the pension guaranteed under the new scheme is less compared to the old scheme. An employee in the category of Group C would be drawing a monthly pension of around ₹2,600 to ₹3,000 only under the NPS, he said.

The U.T. administration could revert to the old scheme as nine other States have passed orders in this regard, he said, urging the Chief Minister to consider the demands of the employees. He also drew the attention of Mr. Rangasamy to the 34 pending demands placed before the government by the employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US