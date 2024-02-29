GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. employees take out rally demanding implementation of old pension scheme

The pension under the new scheme is less compared to the old scheme. The employees submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for his support in implementing the old scheme.

February 29, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees’ Association taking out a rally against the implementation of the New Pension Scheme, in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Members of the Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees’ Association taking out a rally against the implementation of the New Pension Scheme, in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Hundreds of government employees took out a rally in Puducherry on Wednesday demanding the implementation of Old Pension Scheme.

Organised under the banner of the Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees’ Association, the employees took out the rally from a point near Marimalai Adigal Salai to the Legislative Assembly.

The representatives submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, seeking his support in implementing the old scheme.

General Secretary of the Confederation K. Radhakrishnan said around 13,000 employees of the total 25,000 workforce are under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The employees are worried about their future as the pension guaranteed under the new scheme is less compared to the old scheme. An employee in the category of Group C would be drawing a monthly pension of around ₹2,600 to ₹3,000 only under the NPS, he said.

The U.T. administration could revert to the old scheme as nine other States have passed orders in this regard, he said, urging the Chief Minister to consider the demands of the employees. He also drew the attention of Mr. Rangasamy to the 34 pending demands placed before the government by the employees.

