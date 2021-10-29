Govt. employees must stay engaged with the best practices of governance: Chief Secretary

Officials told to ensure members of the public are motivated to fight corruption

Puducherry Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar on Friday called for continuous engagement by government employees with the best practices of governance.

Addressing government officials at a function organised to mark the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week at the Chief Secretariat, he said that though moral principles would remain constant over time, some people were still found to be lacking in key aspects of ensuring good governance.

Mr. Ashwani Kumar pointed out that this was why re-emphasising the imperative to uphold moral principles might be repetitive, but not redundant.

The Central Vigilance Commission has set ‘Independent India at 75; self-reliance with integrity’ as the theme for the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Apart from focussing on reaffirming the commitment to promote transparency and probity in public life through citizen participation, the observance this year will raise awareness of the complaint mechanisms available under the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers Resolution that seeks to keep the identity of complainants guarded.

‘Adopt technology’

Officials were told to ensure that members of the public were motivated to fight corruption. As one way of achieving this, the administrative secretaries were told to strive for reducing public interface by adopting more technological tools and to deliver corruption-free services.