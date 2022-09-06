Govt. dental hospital gets battery-operated vehicle

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching free e-vehicle service for patients in Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences has introduced a battery operated vehicle for free transportation of patients inside its campus.

The six-seater vehicle would be used to shuttle patients, especially differently abled persons, senior citizens and children. The vehicle was donated by former student, Andre Kichenaradjou, Dean of the College S.P.K Kennedy Babu, said in a release.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday launched the vehicle. Secretary to Government, Health, C. Udaya Kumar and Director of Health G. Sriramulu attended the programme.