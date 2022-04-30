Govt. committed to provide industrial subsidy: Rangasamy

There are issues related to delay and the govt. is working on a scheme to provide single window clearance, says CM

There are issues related to delay and the govt. is working on a scheme to provide single window clearance, says CM

The government is committed to provide subsidy to entrepreneurs interested in setting up industrial units in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said.

“We are ready to support industries and a decision on providing subsidy to industrial units will be taken in the Budget session of the Assembly,” he said while participating in an interactive session at the Southern Regional Council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry here on Saturday.

He was responding to a suggestion made by a CII member that the government could set aside a sum in the annual Budget to provide subsidy for entrepreneurs interested in setting up factories in Puducherry.

Extending an open invitation to the business community, the Chief Minister said: “There are certain issues related to delay in giving clearance to obtain permission to start business and those matters are being looked upon. Now, a new Chief Secretary has assumed office. The industry will be consulted to sort out all issues. The government was working on a scheme to provide single window clearance.”

“Though the territory is small, it has got its own advantages. There is no shortage in availability of water and power. Road connectivity is being upgraded on a regular basis. The government is in talks with Tamil Nadu on land acquisition to expand the present runway of Puducherry airport. Plans are afoot to start air services to more cities in the South,” he said.

Appreciating the assistance given by CII during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said the government was keen to work with the industrial body to promote tourism activity.

Chairperson, CII, Southern Region and co founder of Bharat Biotech International Limited Suchitra K. Ella, Deputy Chairman, CII, Southern Region and Managing Director, Volvo Group Kamal Bali and Chairman CII Puducherry, Chapter and Director of Flavors India Private Limited S. Sureender attended the meeting.