Govt. college teachers protest in Puducherry seeking implementation of 7th pay panel recommendations

Members say they will go on an indefinite protest if their demands are not met

Faculty attached to Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research (KMGIPSR) on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the college at Lawspet here, demanding immediate implementation of pay scales as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

General Secretary of Puducherry Government College Assistant Professors’ Association K. Sankaraiyah said the equivalent allowances in the old pay on a par with the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations were also kept pending. Pay scales and promotion are two important steps in the career of government employees.

However, for teachers working in the government colleges in the Union Territory - KMGIPSR; Tagore Arts College; Bharathidasan Government College for Women; Arignar Anna Arts College, Karaikal; Avvaiyar Government College for Women, Karaikal; Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College, Mahe and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Government Arts College, Yanam, the promotions had been pending for over 13 years, Mr. Sankaraiyah added.

“The implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) as per University Grants Commission (UGC) recommendations has been pending for several years. Though assurances were given by the Secretary to Education and the Director, Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) that the same would be implemented in the budget for 2021-22, it is still pending,” he said.

While the faculty members recruited by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) to the government colleges were yet to receive the revised pay scales and promotions, government employees in other departments had received time-bound promotions and pay. “This is highly unjustified,” he added.

A spokesperson of the association pointed out that several faculty members who had joined service as Assistant Professors had retired with the same designation even after rendering 15 to 20 years of service. “Despite the inordinate delay, we have been rendering our services with utmost commitment. However, all our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

The faculty members would be constrained to go on an indefinite protest in front of the respective colleges if the authorities failed to redress our demands, he added.