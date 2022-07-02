Govt. college teachers continue protest

They demand the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme

The faculty members attached to Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research (KMGIPSR) continued their protest for the third day on Friday in front of the campus to press their demands.

The teachers, who began the agitation under the aegis of the Puducherry Government College Assistant Professors’ Association on Wednesday, are demanding, among others, the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) as per the University Grants Commission’s recommendations.

A spokesperson of the association said the faculty members of the government colleges in the Union Territory — KMGIPSR; Tagore Arts College; Bharathidasan Government College for Women; Arignar Anna Arts College, Karaikal; Avvaiyar Government College for Women, Karaikal; Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College, Mahe; and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Government Arts College, Yanam — were in distress as their promotion had been pending for over 13 years.

The Secretary, Education, and the Director, Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, had assured them that it would be implemented in the 2021-22 Budget. But it was still pending, he said.

While the faculty members recruited by the Union Public Service Commission to the government colleges were yet to receive promotion, government employees in other departments received time-bound promotion and pay increase. “It is a matter of great disappointment that despite our service for over 25 years, we have not been assured of promotion under the CAS and the government has failed to safeguard our interests”, he said.