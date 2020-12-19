Govt. cheating medical students, says Anbalagan

‘It has curtailed chances of socially backward sections’

AIADMK leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan on Friday said the government had “cheated” medical aspirants by not obtaining 50% seats in private medical colleges.

A circular issued by the Health Department to the Centralised Admission Committee, on December 17, revealed that the three private medical colleges would part with only 33% seats. The government had even decided to implement the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in private medical colleges, he said in a statement.

The government has curtailed the chances of those from several socially backward sections of society by implementing the quota, he said. The Tamil Nadu government had not implemented the EWS quota in government medical colleges, he said.

The Centre had increased the number of seats when the quota was implemented in Jipmer and the Government Medical College. But in case of private medical colleges, this was not possible, he said.