Govt. calendar for 2023 released

December 31, 2022 - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday released the government calendar for 2023.

The calendar was released at a function held at the Legislative Assembly. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and legislators attended the function. The calendar features photographs of important landmarks of the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister also distributed financial assistance to fishermen under the Livelihood And Nutritional Support for Socio-Economically Backward Active Traditional Fishers Scheme. An amount of ₹ 4,500 would be given to families of fishermen during fishing ban/lean period. Of the total amount, ₹ 3,000 would be provided by the Centre and remining ₹ 1,500 would be for the fishermen contribution. The amount was transferred into the back account of beneficiary fishermen in the U.T., a government release said.